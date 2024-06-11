Defending Ukraine, soldier Shura Riazantseva died at frontline. PHOTO

A servicewoman Oleksandra (Shura) Riazantseva with the call sign Yalta died at the front.

The tragic news was posted on Facebook by her sister Valeria Riazantseva, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, Shurochka is not alive," said the sister of the deceased servicewoman.

What is known about Shura Riazantseva, who died at the front

Shura Riazantseva is a native of Crimea. In 2014, she took an active part in the Revolution of Dignity. After the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, Oleksandra returned to her homeland, where in March 2014 she was held captive by the occupation authorities for five days.

In her civilian life, she worked as a stylist, including at Kvartal 95 Studio and on the show Orel and Reshka (Heads and Tails). She was even the personal stylist of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion, Riazantseva went to the Kyiv military registration and enlisted in a territorial defence unit. Later, she served in the airborne assault troops and also did volunteer work.

On 2 June, Oleksandra turned 40.

