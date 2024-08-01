Volunteer from Finland was killed in action for Ukraine

A Finnish volunteer has been killed in Ukraine. This is the fourth volunteer from Finland to be killed during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yle with reference to the Sodan kokeneet ry association.

According to the association, a volunteer from Finland died in mid-July north of the temporarily occupied Donetsk. The death was reported by the soldier's relatives and confirmed by the Finnish authorities.

Juha Kreus, Executive Director of Sodan Kokeneet ry, told the media that the Association is cooperating with the Finnish and Ukrainian authorities and has received permission from the relatives to publish information about the deceased.

As a reminder, a 22-year-old Polish citizen, Tomasz Sienkala, was killed at the front in the battle for Ukraine.

