Oleksandr Tsebrii, former mayor of Uman and commander of machine-gun platoon of 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, was killed in action against occupiers

Former mayor of Uman and soldier Oleksandr Tsebrii was killed in a battle against Russian invaders in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Suspilne, this was reported by the spokeswoman for the Cherkasy Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Alina Kryvosheia.

Since November 2015, Oleksandr Tsebrii has served as mayor of Uman. In February 2022, he came to the defense of Ukraine.

He served in the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, was a junior sergeant, commander of a machine gun squad.

Oleksandr Tsebrii died on July 24, 2024, in a battle against the occupiers, performing a combat mission in Donetsk region. He was 50 years old.

