Ukrainian defenders destroys enemy tank. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade destroyed a Russian tank. As it turned out, it was an experienced enemy crew that had repeatedly attacked Ukrainian positions. Obviously, our fighters were tracking it deliberately

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

