Border guards destroy field ammunition depot and hit position of enemy mortar gunners. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed the field ammunition depot and hit the position of enemy mortar gunners.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

