ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11415 visitors online
News Video War
7 994 8

Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed seven pieces of enemy equipment in just one day. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, thanks to the interaction of artillery units, Bradley crews and FPV drone operators, destroyed seven units of enemy vehicles in just one day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

Watch more: Defense forces destroyed Russian T-64BV tank equipped with additional protection in form of grill and nets. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4985) 47 SMBr (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 