Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed seven pieces of enemy equipment in just one day. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, thanks to the interaction of artillery units, Bradley crews and FPV drone operators, destroyed seven units of enemy vehicles in just one day.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.
