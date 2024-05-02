Defense forces destroyed Russian T-64BV tank equipped with additional protection in form of grill and nets. VIDEO

Soldiers of a reconnaissance platoon of the 3rd Brigade destroyed a Russian T-64BV tank equipped with additional protection in the form of grills and nets with two kamikaze drones near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

The soldiers stopped a Russian tank on the move with the first drone strike. Then, the second FPV drone attacked the already damaged, "prepared" place, which led to a powerful detonation of the ammunition, Censor.NET reports.

See also: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy vehicles along with personnel using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO