As soon as NATO attacks Belarus, we will use nuclear weapons. Russia will join us, - Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the use of nuclear weapons would lead to the outbreak of World War III.

According to Censor.NET, his statement was quoted by BelTA.

"I have already said that an attack on Belarus is the third world war. Recently, Putin confirmed this by amending the nuclear doctrine, stating that an attack on Russia and Belarus means we use nuclear weapons. He confirmed my words. This was the essence of my statement. As soon as they attack us (NATO is NATO). The Americans and the Poles-they are already lined up along the border, especially the Polish border. We know that the Polish leadership is already rubbing its hands together), we will use nuclear weapons. And Russia is joining for us," the Belarusian dictator said.

Lukashenko noted that since Russia could receive a response to a nuclear strike from Western countries, it would use the entire arsenal at once, "and this is a world war."

"The West does not want this either. They are not ready for this. But we tell them frankly: the red line is the state border. If they step on it, the response will be instantaneous," he added.

On peace talks

The Belarusian dictator also reiterated that it is necessary to stop the war in Ukraine and negotiate peace.

"There are certain boundaries and limits. We need to negotiate with Ukrainians, we need to stop this war. Listen to what kind of war the Second World War and the Great Patriotic War were. Belarus was completely destroyed. And we seem to have already, your generation, even my generation, talked normally with the Germans. That is, human memory, whatever it may be, still polishes and heals these wounds. It is the same with Ukrainians. Only we don't need to go any further here. We have already done that's more than enough. We need to negotiate. This is my firm position," Lukashenko added.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.

He proposed, in particular, to consider a massive air attack by non-nuclear means, including drones, as a basis for a nuclear strike.