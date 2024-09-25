Putin has expanded list of conditions under which Russia can use nuclear weapons

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian edition of RIA Novosti.

Putin has expanded the conditions under which Russians can use nuclear weapons, among other things:

Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State

Russia may consider the use of nuclear weapons after reliable information about a massive launch of missiles and UAVs during border crossing

Aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on Russia

Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, in particular if the enemy, using conventional weapons, poses a critical threat

In addition, Putin said that the draft framework of Russia's state policy on nuclear deterrence has expanded the category of countries and military alliances, and added to the list of military threats.

According to him, over the past year, experts have conducted an in-depth analysis and assessed the need to adjust approaches to the possible use of nuclear forces.

The Kremlin leader also believes that the clarifications of the principles of Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence are verified and consistent with military threats and risks, and the nuclear triad remains the most important guarantee of ensuring the security of the state and citizens.

