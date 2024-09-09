I propose "gentle" nuclear strike on Ukraine: Russian physicist writes letter to Putin. VIDEO

Professor of Perm State University, physicist Anatoly Volintsev wrote a letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, suggesting a nuclear strike on the territory of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media reported this.

"I propose to both the President and our Russian community to consider the possibility and expediency of using nuclear weapons during a special military operation. In order to achieve all goals faster and more correctly. The fact is that the SMO has been going on for two and a half years now, and the situation at the front has become so viscous and dense. That is, there have been no major breakthrough military operations. The fighting is usually carried out through short sorties on our part and counterattacks on the Ukrainian side. The advantage is, of course, on our side, but we are advancing rather slowly. And the people are wondering: when will we finally finish and achieve what we wanted?" - he said.

Volyntsev also said that it is necessary to strike at NATO's infrastructure with non-nuclear weapons.

"We need to find intermediaries who can do this with our weapons," he added.

See more: Military transport of "nuclear" department of Russian Defense Ministry spotted in occupied Crimea - media. PHOTO

The professor proposes to destroy the Beskydy tunnel located in the Ukrainian Carpathians.

"I propose such a careful, I would say gentle nuclear strike. Not on industrial or residential infrastructure, with minimal human casualties. In order to cut off the main supply routes," he explained.

With such a "gentle" nuclear strike, Volyntsev believes that Russia will save the population in Belgorod and other regions.

Read more: Russian Foreign Ministry says country will change its nuclear doctrine