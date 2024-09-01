Russian Foreign Ministry says country will change its nuclear doctrine

Russia is going to change its nuclear doctrine "based on the analysis of recent conflicts and actions of the West".

This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to the Russian media, according to Yevropeiska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"As we have repeatedly said on our part, the work is at an advanced stage, and there is a clear set of goals to make corrections, which, in particular, is due to the study and analysis of the experience of the development of conflicts in recent years, including, of course, everything related to the escalation course of our Western opponents," the Russian diplomat said.

According to him, the process of finalising the relevant document is currently underway. At the same time, Ryabkov did not specify what exactly will change in the Russian military doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons and when the relevant changes will be made.

"The time of completion of this work is a rather complicated issue, given that we are talking about the most important aspects of ensuring our national security," the representative of the aggressor country said.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian nuclear doctrine is a living instrument that can be amended if necessary.

According to the "Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Sphere of Nuclear Deterrence from 2020", Russia's use of nuclear weapons is possible in the event that the enemy uses these or other types of weapons of mass destruction against Russia and its allies, receives reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles to attack Russia and its allies, the enemy's influence on the facilities necessary for the relevant actions of nuclear forces, as well as in the event of aggression against Russia using conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened.