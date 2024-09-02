Military transport of "nuclear" department of Russian Defense Ministry spotted in occupied Crimea - media. PHOTO

Vehicles of the 12th Directorate of the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for nuclear munitions, were spotted on the roads of the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, Krym.Realii reports this with reference to eyewitnesses.

It is noted that such vehicles of the 12th Department of the Russian Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were spotted, in particular, on the roads of Kerch and the Kerch Peninsula.

According to the list of digital codes on the registration plates of vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces, control vehicles 12 are designated by code 39.

12 The Russian MDDM is responsible for the storage, operation and maintenance of nuclear munitions. It also includes the Special Control Service, which monitors nuclear tests in other countries.

