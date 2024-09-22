Foreign Ministry condemns Lukashenko’s meeting with terrorist leader Pushilin: Actions of Belarusian leadership will have negative consequences for Ukrainian-Belarusian relations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the "official" meeting of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with the representative of the Russian occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of the Donetsk region of Ukraine Denis Pushilin.

This is stated in a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"This meeting is another confirmation that the position of the current Belarusian authorities on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is dictated solely by the Kremlin's instructions and has nothing to do with international law or the international obligations of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said.

Ukraine "rejects Lukashenka's hypocritical rhetoric" about his "principles" of cooperation with the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and considers it another evidence of support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The MFA called on the Belarusian people to "realise that against the backdrop of repeated contacts between Belarusian officials and Russian puppets from our temporarily occupied territories, Alexander Lukashenko's constant statements about his 'warm feelings' towards the 'brotherly Ukrainian people' sound like a mockery, and his practical actions destroy the principles of good neighbourliness and mutual respect".

In addition, the ministry stressed that these unfriendly actions of the political leadership of Belarus "cannot remain without a proper response" and will have negative consequences for bilateral relations.

To recap, on 19 September, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the leader of the "DPR" Denis Pushilin, during which he stated that Belarus had always cooperated with the Donetsk region and was ready to continue cooperation.