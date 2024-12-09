ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9549 visitors online
News Photo War
2 815 0

Border guards shoot down Russian UAV in Sumy region with small arms. PHOTO

Yesterday, during an air attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack drones, border guards shot down an enemy aircraft-type drone in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

Downed Russian drone in Sumy region

The UAV was shot down as a result of accurate small arms fire, probably collecting intelligence in the Ukrainian border area.

Border guards shoot down a UAV in Sumy region
Border guards shoot down a UAV in Sumy region

Read more: Syria has weapons that can be useful for Ukraine, but it is difficult to get them - Defense Express


Border guards shoot down a UAV in Sumy region

Author: 

drone (1600) Anti-aircraft warfare (1477) border guard (183) Sumska region (1105) war in Ukraine (2350)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 