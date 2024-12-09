Border guards shoot down Russian UAV in Sumy region with small arms. PHOTO

Yesterday, during an air attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack drones, border guards shot down an enemy aircraft-type drone in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

The UAV was shot down as a result of accurate small arms fire, probably collecting intelligence in the Ukrainian border area.





Read more: Syria has weapons that can be useful for Ukraine, but it is difficult to get them - Defense Express



