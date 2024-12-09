Border guards shoot down Russian UAV in Sumy region with small arms. PHOTO
Yesterday, during an air attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack drones, border guards shot down an enemy aircraft-type drone in the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
The UAV was shot down as a result of accurate small arms fire, probably collecting intelligence in the Ukrainian border area.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password