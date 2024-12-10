Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 2 armored vehicles, tank and Russian dugout in Sumy direction in just two days. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Steel Frontier" destroyed two armoured vehicles, a tank and an enemy dugout in the Sumy direction in just two days of FPV drone operations.

According to Censor.NET, the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel published a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers.

