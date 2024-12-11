Fire breaks out in Bryansk region after series of explosions, authorities report downing of 10 drones. VIDEO
The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced the downing of 10 drones over the Bryansk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Over the territory of the Bryansk region, the air defence forces of the Russian Ministry of Defence detected and destroyed ten aircraft-type UAVs. There were no casualties. Operational and emergency services are working on the spot," he wrote.
At the same time, a video of the fire in Bryansk was shared on social media and a series of explosions were reported.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password