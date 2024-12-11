ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9437 visitors online
News Video
8 364 10

Fire breaks out in Bryansk region after series of explosions, authorities report downing of 10 drones. VIDEO

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced the downing of 10 drones over the Bryansk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the territory of the Bryansk region, the air defence forces of the Russian Ministry of Defence detected and destroyed ten aircraft-type UAVs. There were no casualties. Operational and emergency services are working on the spot," he wrote.

At the same time, a video of the fire in Bryansk was shared on social media and a series of explosions were reported.

Read: Ukraine fires 8 ATACMS missiles at warehouse in Bryansk region, Russia intercepts only 2 - Reuters

Author: 

drone (1600) Bryansk (58) explosion (1502)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 