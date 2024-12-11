Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of victims rises to 7. VIDEO
In Zaporizhzhia, another body was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed building at the site of Russian shelling. The number of victims has risen to 7.
This was reported by a Radio Svoboda correspondent, Censor.NET reports.
According to the State Emergency Service, there may still be people under the rubble.
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 10 December 2024
On the afternoon of 10 December, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.
A private clinic was destroyed as a result of the shelling.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password