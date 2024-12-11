Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of victims rises to 7. VIDEO

In Zaporizhzhia, another body was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed building at the site of Russian shelling. The number of victims has risen to 7.

This was reported by a Radio Svoboda correspondent, Censor.NET reports.

According to the State Emergency Service, there may still be people under the rubble.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 10 December 2024

On the afternoon of 10 December, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.

A private clinic was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

