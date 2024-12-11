ENG
Occupier with two mops crawling through snow. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier coming out of his hiding place and crawling through the snow, holding an object similar to a mop in each hand.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the video notes that the recording was made in Toretsk, Donetsk region.

Watch more: Due to his size, Russian was unable to hide in concrete pipe from drone attack. VIDEO

