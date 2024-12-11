Occupier with two mops crawling through snow. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the occupier coming out of his hiding place and crawling through the snow, holding an object similar to a mop in each hand.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the video notes that the recording was made in Toretsk, Donetsk region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password