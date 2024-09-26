ENG
Due to his size, Russian was unable to hide in concrete pipe from drone attack. VIDEO

Due to his excessive size, the occupier was unable to climb into the concrete pipe to hide from the Ukrainian drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the occupier looking for a safe hiding place and dying after the third drone drop was published on social media.

