Due to his size, Russian was unable to hide in concrete pipe from drone attack. VIDEO
Due to his excessive size, the occupier was unable to climb into the concrete pipe to hide from the Ukrainian drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the occupier looking for a safe hiding place and dying after the third drone drop was published on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password