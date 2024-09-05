ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7938 visitors online
News Video War
41 093 63

Russian man catches kamikaze drone with his bare hands and runs with it until it explodes. VIDEO

A video of the curious elimination of the invader using a kamikaze drone was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Russian man running down the road, trying to escape from the UAV, which is closely approaching him. At some point, the drone was over the occupier's shoulder, and he grabbed the drone with his hands. Before the drone detonated, the occupier ran at least two dozen metres, then slowed down, and only after that the explosion occurred.

Watch more: Three soldiers of RF army dismantle ammunition with ax and chisel. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

odd things (53) drones (2360)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 