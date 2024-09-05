Russian man catches kamikaze drone with his bare hands and runs with it until it explodes. VIDEO
A video of the curious elimination of the invader using a kamikaze drone was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Russian man running down the road, trying to escape from the UAV, which is closely approaching him. At some point, the drone was over the occupier's shoulder, and he grabbed the drone with his hands. Before the drone detonated, the occupier ran at least two dozen metres, then slowed down, and only after that the explosion occurred.
