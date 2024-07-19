Three soldiers of RF army dismantle ammunition with ax and chisel. VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing three occupiers dismantling a munition with an ax and a chisel.

According to Censor.NET, an explosion occurred during these manipulations. Two of the participants managed to escape from the epicentre, while the third remained near the explosion site, although he showed signs of life. According to the author of the publication, the incident took place in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

