Wounded occupier gets up from stretcher and runs away from drone into woods. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 110th Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko "cured" a wounded occupier, who was carried by his comrades-in-arms on a stretcher.
According to Censor.NET, the recording of the "life-giving drone's" combat operation shows that the occupiers began to flee to the forest when they saw the Ukrainian drone. The wounded Russian was no exception.
