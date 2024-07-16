ENG
Wounded occupier gets up from stretcher and runs away from drone into woods. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 110th Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko "cured" a wounded occupier, who was carried by his comrades-in-arms on a stretcher.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the "life-giving drone's" combat operation shows that the occupiers began to flee to the forest when they saw the Ukrainian drone. The wounded Russian was no exception.

