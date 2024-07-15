Occupier disappeared after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO
Near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv region, a wounded occupier disappeared after an attack by a drone operator of the Hostri Kartuzy (Peaky Blinders) unit of the Omega detachment of the NGU.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the "magical" disappearance of the capturer was posted by the fighters on social media.
