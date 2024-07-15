Russian man cries after assault on Vovchansk: "Not all of us got out. Many comrades were killed". VIDEO

The occupiers' "Storm" unit of the 138th Brigade lost 16 out of 46 comrades-in-arms during one attack on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, almost all of the surviving occupiers are injured. The effective work of Ukrainian soldiers brought one of the invaders to tears. It was he who recorded a short video in which, through tears, he talks about the Russian army's attack on the Ukrainian city.

