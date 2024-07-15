Russian IFV-3 with its crew hit mine and was destroyed by FPV drone of Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

The defence forces destroyed the occupants' IFV-3. In the Kharkiv region, enemy vehicles terrorised the positions of our troops several times, and after detecting the direction of movement and the place of fire, remote mining of the area was carried out.

During the next attempt, the enemy vehicle and its crew hit a mine and was destroyed by an FPV drone of the 2nd Battalion of the 101st Separate Brigade of the General Staff of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

