Occupier hits drone that fell into trench but did not explode with stick for last time in his life. VIDEO

The occupier hit the drone twice with a stick, which did not explode during the attack on its position.

According to Censor.NET, the warhead detonated after the third strike on the UAV and the invader was eliminated.

