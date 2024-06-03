Occupier hits drone that fell into trench but did not explode with stick for last time in his life. VIDEO
The occupier hit the drone twice with a stick, which did not explode during the attack on its position.
According to Censor.NET, the warhead detonated after the third strike on the UAV and the invader was eliminated.
