Ukrainian defence forces destroyed enemy trench lines, dugouts, positions and eliminated 30 occupiers in Vovchansk sector using MLRS. VIDEO
"Hart" border guard brigade strikes at enemy in Kharkiv region
The artillerymen of the "Hart" border brigade continue to demonstrate impeccable efficiency at the front, even in difficult weather conditions. In the Vovchansk sector, the soldiers made several precision attacks on the occupiers' positions.
Using multiple launch rocket systems and cannon artillery, our fighters destroyed trench lines, dugouts and places of concentration of enemy manpower. The artillerymen also destroyed a warehouse with food supplies and engineering equipment of the occupiers. According to confirmed reports, enemy losses amounted to about 30 people.
According to Censor.NET, the State Border Guard Service 's telegram channel published a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers.
