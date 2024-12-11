Marines destroyed enemy armoured vehicle 3-STS "Akhmat" with "Stugna-P" ATGM. VIDEO
The enemy tried to approach Ukrainian positions. However, anti-tank gunners of the 35th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle 3-STS "Akhmat" with a "Stugna-P" ATGM.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the social network.
The Kamaz 3-STS "Akhmat" is a Russian MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) armoured vehicle. The vehicle was designed and manufactured in 2022 at the request of the militants of the "Akhmat" special rapid response unit, which belongs to Ramzan Kadyrov.
