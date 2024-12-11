ENG
Russian invaders are dying from accurate ammunition drops in Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+

The fighters of the "Mosquitos" unit of the 3rd separate assault brigade published a selection of the most accurate hits on the occupiers from the Kharkiv region. Thanks to accurate ammunition drops, the Russian invaders' heads and limbs were torn off.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade's Telegram channel published a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) liquidation (2352) 3rd SAB (293)
