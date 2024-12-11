Russian invaders are dying from accurate ammunition drops in Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+
The fighters of the "Mosquitos" unit of the 3rd separate assault brigade published a selection of the most accurate hits on the occupiers from the Kharkiv region. Thanks to accurate ammunition drops, the Russian invaders' heads and limbs were torn off.
According to Censor.NET, the brigade's Telegram channel published a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password