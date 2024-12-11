Russia may launch "Oreshnik" in Ukraine in coming days - Bloomberg

Russia may launch another "Oreshnik" medium-range ballistic missile at Ukraine in the coming days.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, this was stated by an American official.

According to the publication, Russia probably has only a small number of "Oreshnik" missiles.

The US official said that the US does not believe that these weapons can change the situation.

Earlier, the US Embassy announced the "growing threat" of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

Russia's "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine

On 21 November, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile during a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. The media reported that it could have been a "Rubezh" missile, which is a potential nuclear warhead.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in an address on 21 November that during the morning attack on Dnipro, Russians allegedly used a new medium-range "Oreshnik" missile.

On 22 November, the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate said that on 21 November, Russia had struck at Ukrainian territory using a ballistic missile, allegedly from the "Kedr" missile system.

Later, the SSU showed journalists the remains of a Russian missile called "Oreshnik", which hit the city of Dnipro on Thursday.

Putin also threatened to use the Oreshnik missile against Kyiv.

