Ukraine successfully tests new Ruta missile - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the successful testing of a new missile of domestic production "Ruta".

He said this at the presentation of the Borys Paton National Prize, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Palianytsia drone missile has entered mass production.

The Peklo (Hell) drone missile has successfully passed its first combat use. We have recently handed over the first batch to our Defence Forces. Successful tests of the new Ruta missile are underway," the President said.

In addition, the Head of State stressed, the long-range Neptune will soon become "a terrible reality for the occupiers".

Read more: Zelenskyy on shelling of Zaporizhzhia: Each such Russian attack proves that it is necessary to increase capabilities of our air defense

He also noted that the situation with drones is similar.

According to the president, Ukraine produces Hor reconnaissance drones, Vampire and Heavy Shot night bombers, Kolibri and Kamik FPV drones, Darts FPV aircraft, as well as long-range Lutyi and Fire Point-1.

"All this is Ukrainian production. All this is already being actively used. Both at the front and in the enemy's rear. This is what gives Ukraine strength. This is what gives us, Ukrainians, protection. What will bring us, I am sure, a just peace," Zelenskyy added.

Palianytsia drone missile

As a reminder, on 24 August 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian military had attacked the Russian military for the first time using a domestic weapon - the Palyanytsia drone missile.

The next day, on 25 August 2024, Zelensky showed off the Ukrainian drone missile "Palianytsia".

In December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over the first batch of the latest Peklo drone missiles to the Defence Forces.