Zelenskyy for first time showed Ukrainian drone-missile "Palyanytsia". VIDEO

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 KABs at Ukraine. Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities can be stopped by striking Russian aircraft at military airfields.

According to Censor.NET, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Yesterday saw the first successful combat use of our new weapon - the Ukrainian long-range drone missile Palianytsia. It was developed by our own forces to destroy the enemy's offensive potential.

There will be more drone missiles, just like there are more of our long-range strike drones, the results of which we see almost every day," the post says.

