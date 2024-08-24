Zelenskyy discusses with Scholz needs of Armed Forces for armoured vehicles and air defence systems

On Saturday, 24 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. In particular, the politicians discussed the situation on the frontline and the current needs of the Armed Forces for weapons.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The President thanked Germany for two and a half years of leadership.

"It is very important for us to have reliable friends who will be with us until a just and lasting peace is achieved," Zelenskyy stressed.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader briefed Scholz on the situation on the frontline and spoke about the current needs of the Defence Forces, in particular in armoured vehicles and air defence systems.

The politicians also discussed the continuation of funding for defence support for Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets, as well as cooperation and further contacts within the Ramstein framework.

Zelenskyy also expressed his condolences over the tragedy in Solingen, Germany, during a festival on 23 August.

According to Reuters, an unknown person attacked the audience with a knife during the festivities in the German city of Solingen. Three people were killed and one was injured.

Earlier, amid information about a possible reduction in aid to Kyiv from Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany intends to continue to support Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression. In particular, the head of the German government noted that about 4 billion euros are planned for Ukraine next year.