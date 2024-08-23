Borrell on possible reduction of German aid to Ukraine: It causes great concern

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell reacted to the information about a possible reduction in German aid to Ukraine in the future.

The diplomat made the relevant statement on Friday, August 23, at a conference in the Spanish city of Santander, Le Monde writes, Censor.NET reports.

According to Borrell, reports that Germany may reduce military support for Ukraine in the coming years are "bad news."

"In absolute terms, Germany is doing a lot to help Ukraine cope with the Russian invasion. Therefore, the upcoming reduction of aid to Kyiv by Berlin is a matter of great concern," the top European diplomat said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung wrote that Germany would not increase the amount of money in the draft German budget for military aid to Ukraine for the next year. However, the previously approved supplies will be delivered.

Commenting on this information, the German Ministry of Finance said that bilateral aid from Germany would be partially transferred to international programs in the future.

In his turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that Germany intends to continue supporting Ukraine in its counteraction to Russian aggression. In particular, the head of the German government noted that about 4 billion euros are planned for Ukraine next year.

