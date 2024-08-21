Support to Ukraine will continue without any "ifs" and "buts" - Vice Chancellor of Germany Habek

Germany has assured that support to Ukraine will continue.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habek said this in an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, obligations to Ukraine "are valid without any "ifs" and "buts".

"Ukraine will receive money in the future, with which it will be able to purchase badly needed weapons systems. As far as I know, this will happen at the end of the year," Habek said.

The vice chancellor said that Ukraine will receive 50 billion euros due to the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank.

Read more: Scholz reiterates that Germany will continue to support Ukraine

Another 4 billion euros will be available from the federal budget in 2025.

If this does not happen, he said, "a new discussion will have to be held" and support will be "looked for in another way."

Habek explained that the transition to the planned model with a loan from the G7 could become a problem "if new orders can no longer be placed due to the fact that previous budget allocations have been exhausted."

He offered to find a pragmatic solution with Ukraine.

"This will require ensuring that weapons systems are ordered now and paid for later from G7 funds," the vice chancellor added.

Read more: Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on September 6 - media