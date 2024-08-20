Scholz reiterates that Germany will continue to support Ukraine

Germany intends to continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with Sat.1 TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

Scholz denied media reports about FRG`s alleged plans to cut aid to Ukraine in the future.

The politician emphasized that Germany will continue to support Ukraine as a reliable partner.

In particular, the Chancellor noted that about 4 billion euros are planned for Ukraine next year. According to Scholz, this is "the largest amount that any country in Europe has allocated to support Ukraine."

The day before, the German government denied rumors that financial assistance to Ukraine would be limited next year for domestic political reasons and problems with the federal budget.

Read more: Denmark is preparing new $116 million aid package to Ukraine

Earlier, German media reported that Germany may cut military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in half next year and tenfold in 2027.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the reports about the German government's alleged suspension of military aid to Ukraine incorrect and manipulative.

Read more: Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on September 6 - media