Budget constraints will not reduce aid to Ukraine - German government

The German government has denied rumors that financial assistance to Ukraine will be limited next year for domestic political reasons and problems with the federal budget.

"Germany remains absolutely committed to its cause, and the words of the Chancellor that support for Ukraine will continue as long as necessary, and that no one, especially the Russian president, can hope that we will weaken these efforts, remain in force," said Deputy Spokesman for the German government Wolfgang Büchner.

He made this statement against the backdrop of reports in the press that in 2025, Germany's assistance to Ukraine will not exceed the 4 billion euros already planned for this purpose due to budgetary problems.

The statement that "nothing will change in our participation and our determination (to continue supporting Ukraine - Ed.)" is more true, Büchner said. At the same time, he called "shameful" the speculation that on the eve of the elections of state parliaments (Landtags) in the east of Germany, the federal government wants to send a signal that financial assistance to Ukraine will be limited.

The words that Ukraine will receive less support from Germany "because of some internal political aspects" are a false statement, Büchner said. At the same time, he pointed to plans to "achieve international funding for assistance to Ukraine starting in 2025."

This refers, in particular, to the decision of the G7 countries to use the funds received from frozen Russian assets as guarantees for loans totaling 50 billion euros to Ukraine. "We are working intensively on this," said the German government representative. It is planned that these funds from Russian assets will be available in 2025, he said.

Büchner also denied reports that the supply of certain types of weapons, such as the IRIS-T SLM air defense system to Ukraine, has been suspended for financial reasons. "This is a false report," said the German government representative.

As a reminder, on August 17, German media reported that Germany may cut military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in half next year, and tenfold in 2027. Referring to a letter from German Finance Minister Christian Lindner to Defense Minister Borys Pistorius, it was reported that due to austerity measures taken by the Ministry of Finance, the current budget planning does not provide for the allocation of new funds for financial support to Ukraine, while the already approved assistance has been provided.