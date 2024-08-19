5 332 7
IRIS-T and artillery shells: Germany announces new aid package for Ukraine
The German government announced the transfer of another military aid package to Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the German Ministry of Defence.
Yes, in the new aid package, Germany has given:
- IRIS-T SLS air defence system;
- 14,000 155 mm shells;
- 10 surface drones;
- 26 VECTOR reconnaissance drones;
- means for defusing explosive devices;
- 6 excavators;
- one BREM Bergepanzer 2;
- 55 thousand first aid kits;
- 700 MK 556 assault rifles;
- 10 HLR 338 sniper rifles;
- 50 CR 308 rifles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password