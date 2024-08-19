IRIS-T and artillery shells: Germany announces new aid package for Ukraine

The German government announced the transfer of another military aid package to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the German Ministry of Defence.

Yes, in the new aid package, Germany has given:

IRIS-T SLS air defence system;

14,000 155 mm shells;

10 surface drones;

26 VECTOR reconnaissance drones;

means for defusing explosive devices;

6 excavators;

one BREM Bergepanzer 2;

55 thousand first aid kits;

700 MK 556 assault rifles;

10 HLR 338 sniper rifles;

50 CR 308 rifles.

Read more: Head of defense committee of Bundestag, Faber, called for increase in supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and transfer of Fuchs armored vehicles