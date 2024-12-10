Putin: "Oreshnik" minimizes need for Russia to use nuclear weapons

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that a sufficient number of Oreshnik missile systems in service in Russia "effectively eliminates" the need to use nuclear weapons.

According to Censor.NET, his statement was quoted by Russian media.

According to him, Russia should "improve" the Oreshnik.

"By and large, we now need to improve not the nuclear doctrine, but the Oreshnik, because, if you look at it, a sufficient number of these modern systems... put us simply on the verge of practically eliminating the need to use nuclear weapons," Putin said.

The dictator added that Russia is not strengthening its nuclear doctrine, but improving it.

Russia strikes at Ukraine with a new ballistic missile

On 21 November, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile during a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. The media reported that it could have been a "Rubezh" missile, which is a potential nuclear warhead.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in an address on 21 November that during the morning attack on Dnipro, Russians allegedly used a new medium-range "Oreshnik" missile.

On 22 November, the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate said that on 21 November, Russia had struck at Ukrainian territory using a ballistic missile, allegedly from the "Kedr" missile system.

Later, the SSU showed journalists the remains of a Russian missile called "Oreshnik", which hit the city of Dnipro on Thursday.

Putin also threatened to use the Oreshnik missile against Kyiv.

Putin also said that Russia would hand over the Oreshnik systems that it recently used to attack Ukraine to Belarus. This will happen in the second half of 2025.

