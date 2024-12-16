This year, more than thousand Russians signed contracts with Russian Defense Ministry every day, - Putin. VIDEO
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that in 2024, more than 1,000 people allegedly signed a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry every day.
He said this at the board of the Russian Defence Ministry, Censor.NET reports, citing the Russian media.
"This year, on average, more than a thousand people are joining the military under contract every day," the Kremlin leader said.
At the same time, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov noted that in 2024, the Russian Armed Forces recruited more than 427,000 servicemen.
"On average, more than a thousand and two hundred people sign a contract every day," he added.
Putin's arrest warrant
On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.
