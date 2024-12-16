ENG
conflict (96) Odesa (844) Odeska region (515) police forces (1439) Odeskyy district (8)

In Odesa, police officer knocked woman down, put her face to ground and pin back her arms during conflict in street. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a police officer knocking a woman down, putting her face to the ground and pinning back her arms during a conflict in the street.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that before that, the woman tried to kick the policeman. The reasons for the conflict are unknown. The incident probably took place in Odesa.

Warning: Strong language!

