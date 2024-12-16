ENG
Russian Army (8073) liquidation (2064) 68th separate hunting brigade (47)

Dovbush’s Hornets eliminated Russian who fought off drone with assault rifle like stick. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Dovbush Hornets attack drone company of the 68th separate Oleksa Dovbush Ranger Brigade eliminated the Russian invader with a kamikaze drone strike. The occupier tried to fight off the drone with an assault rifle as if it were a stick, but missed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our fighters was published on Telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

