Russians are imposing military service on children from social centers in the TOT using poverty propaganda and imperial ideology.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, collaborators from the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region began to agitate children from the Melitopol social rehabilitation center to enter a military school established in the captured Mariupol.

The occupiers convince teenagers that service in the military is the only chance to get out of poverty and find a place in society.

This is part of Russia's imperial model, where service to the state, especially in the military, becomes the main tool for social mobility. This practice is particularly cynical because it targets the most vulnerable category of children - those without parental care.

