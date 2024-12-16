Occupiers created fake youth parliaments in TOT of Kherson region, - NRC

Russian invaders are trying to involve teenagers from the TOT in collaboration.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET informs.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, the Russian invaders have stepped up their attempts to involve local youth in cooperation with the occupation authorities. The enemy has created the first so-called "youth parliament" in the region, which in fact has no real function and is only a tool of propaganda and manipulation.

This fake parliament consists of twenty teenagers recruited by Kremlin youth movements from among local residents. The task of this structure is not only to create the illusion of activity, but also to try to gain the loyalty of teenagers who can then become part of a collaboration network.

