In the Donetsk region, the scouts of the 21st separate Special Forces battalion of the Presidential Brigade conducted a daring operation, eliminating the occupiers in a high-rise building. Thanks to the decisive actions of our warriors, a threat that could have hindered Ukrainian defenders was eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, intelligence revealed that the enemy group was hiding in a multi-storey building. Due to difficulties with the use of artillery or air strikes, the command made a risky decision to blow up the building together with the Russian military.

The operation began with the reconnaissance group breaking through directly to the building. Some soldiers distracted the occupiers with precision fire, while other units mined the load-bearing walls and basement. Only a few minutes after the Russians began to realise that something was wrong, a series of explosions occurred. The building, along with the enemy, "folded", destroying the enemy manpower and position.

