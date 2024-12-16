Putin’s victory in war would pose long-term threat to Europe - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine would jeopardize the security of Europe.

He said this in the Bundestag before the vote on the vote of confidence in the government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, Censor.NET reports.

Scholz emphasized that Germany provides Ukraine with the greatest support among European countries and seeks to maintain this status: "And I want to keep it that way. Because, let's not kid ourselves, if Putin wins in Ukraine, the security of Europe will be under threat for a long time."

The chancellor assured that Ukraine could rely on Germany's assistance, but noted that Berlin would not be drawn into the war: "At the same time, we do not do anything that puts our own security at stake, which is why we do not transfer cruise missiles, long-range weapons that can strike deep into Russian territory. And we are definitely not sending our soldiers to this war, not on my watch as Federal Chancellor."

Read more: In 2025, Russia plans to win war in Ukraine and achieve goals of "SMO" - Belousov

Scholz emphasized the importance of European unity, especially after possible changes in the US administration, and expressed satisfaction with the revitalization of formats such as the Weimar Triangle.

The Chancellor also called on Germans to compromise and believe in democracy: "And we want the killing to end in the end."

As a reminder, Scholz recently called on German citizens during the election to "get closer to a just peace" in Ukraine.