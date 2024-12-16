In 2025, Russia plans to win war in Ukraine and achieve goals of "SMO" - Belousov

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said that in 2025 the Russian Defense Ministry promises to achieve all the goals set by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, including the seizure of four regions of Ukraine.

His statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to Belousov, Russia has set a goal of capturing the entire territory of four Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - by 2025.

In 2025, Moscow plans to win the war in Ukraine and achieve the goals announced by Putin in June," the head of the Russian defense ministry said.

Belousov also said that the Russian Defense Ministry should be prepared for a conflict with NATO in Europe in the next 10 years.

"This year, the Russian Armed Forces have been solving the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in a tough confrontation with the collective West, which continues to intensify and grow. In such circumstances, the activities of the Ministry of Defense are based on the following key factors," he said.

According to him, these "factors" include, in particular, "ensuring full readiness for any development of the situation in the medium term, including a possible military conflict with NATO in Europe in the coming decades."

An arrest warrant for Putin

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.