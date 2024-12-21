Ukrainian troops destroy 2 Russian tanks, 5 vehicles, 3 mortars in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Border guards of the Phoenix airborne assault rifle brigade of the Pomsta brigade do not allow the enemy to amass in the Kramatorsk direction in the Donetsk region.

Over the week, 2 tanks were destroyed, 5 vehicles and 3 mortars were destroyed. Two fuel and lubricant depots, three ammunition depots and five enemy UAV control points were burned. Several dozen shelters were damaged and a dozen Russian army infantrymen were killed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of our border guards working on the occupiers' equipment was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

