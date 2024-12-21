Air defense system destroys 57 of 113 Shaheds, 56 drones fail to reach targets - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of December 21, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 113 Shahed and other types of drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 57 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian occupiers launched the targets from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Berdiansk.

The Russians also launched a S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile from the TOT of the Donetsk region in the direction of Poltava, but it did not cause any damage or casualties.

Read more: Scholz: Deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine cannot be subject of "reasonable discussion" at present

How many targets were destroyed

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.00, 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"Due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, 56 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences). In Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, downed attack UAVs damaged private and apartment buildings, property and cars of citizens, and the victims are being provided with assistance," the command said in a statement.