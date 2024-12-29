Ukrainian defenders eliminate Russian subversive group in Kursk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen of the 225th Assault Battalion, part of the Pentagon unit, noted significant changes in the enemy's actions in the Kursk region. In particular, according to their observations, the use of enemy armoured vehicles has decreased.

At the same time, the number of attempts by subversive and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate the Ukrainian defence line has increased significantly. The soldiers note that such actions by the enemy are becoming more frequent.

However, Ukrainian defenders continue to effectively counter enemy attacks. The published footage shows how night drones successfully detect and neutralise subversive reconnaissance groups, Censor.NET reports.